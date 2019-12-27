Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin on Sunday evening from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Followed by removal to St. James’ Church, Killorglin. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 10:30 am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin
Pat (Pa) Clifford, 57 Iveragh Park, Killorglin
Kerry Winner Of Kingdom Cup
There's been a Kerry winner of the Kingdom Cup at the Tralee coursing meeting.Honours have gone to Catch Kazuri for Denis Leen of Ballymac.James...
U-13 Girls Victory For St Brendan’s Park
13 Girls Division 1 Park 2-0 Ballyheigue Aoife Begley and Kaja Huserova
Evening Sports Update
DARTSFallon Sherrock's fairytale run at the PDC World Darts Championship has come to an end.She has been beaten 4-sets-to-2 by 22nd seed Chris Dobey...
Thomas Hanafin, Acres, Annascaul and Ballincollig, Co. Cork
Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Sunday evening from 4:00 pm to 5:45 pm. Removal at 5:45 pm to Sacred Heart Church,...
