Pat O’Sullivan, Deer Lodge Care Facility, Killarney and late of Crinny, Castleisland.

Beloved son of the late Jeremiah and Mary. Pat will be sadly missed by his sisters Margaret and Anna, brother-in-law Garry, brothers Dan Joe and Dermot (USA), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Pat Rest in Peace.

Funeral cortege will leave Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel en route via Crinny West to Castleisland Parish Church arriving for requiem mass at 11am on Saturday.

Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/castleisland

Burial afterwards in Kilbannivane Cemetery, Castleisland.

