Pat O’Rahilly, Gortroe, Fossa, Killarney.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Thursday (Oct 25th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm to Church of Christ, Prince of Peace, Fossa. Requiem mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery.

