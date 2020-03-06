Pat O’Driscoll re-elected as Kerry IFA Chair

Pat O’Driscoll has been re-elected as Chair of Kerry IFA.

Three farmers were contesting the election at the AGM last night in a packed Manor West Hotel, Tralee.

Also seeking the position were Ken O’Connell from Lixnaw and Michael O’Dowd from Castlemaine.

Pat O’Driscoll finished on 97 votes and Ken O’Connell on 91 votes following the second count; Michael O’Dowd was eliminated after the first count, where he secured 38 votes.

Pat O’Driscoll, who farms on Valentia Island, says the most important thing now for Kerry IFA is unity: