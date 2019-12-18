Pat O’Driscoll narrowly loses IFA Munster Chair bid

Valentia farmer Pat O’Driscoll narrowly lost out in his bid to be elected Munster Regional Chairperson of the association.

Following transfers, the current Chair of Kerry IFA received 1,919 votes; this was 66 votes short of Harold Kingston’s total 1,985.

Elsewhere, the newly elected president of the IFA says he wants to reunite farmers across the country.

Tim Cullinan, a farmer from Tipperary, won the race last night to replace Joe Healy as president come January.

Turnout was low in the election, with less than 23,000 of the 70,000 IFA members voting.

But Mr Cullinan says re-engaging farmers will be key during his tenure.

Brian Rushe was elected Deputy Chairperson of the IFA.