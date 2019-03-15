Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Saturday (March 16th) from 5pm to 6.30pm. Requiem mass will take place on Monday in St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Killarney Burial Ground, Knockeenduve, Killarney.
Reduced speed limit to be implemented by Kerry County Council at scene of fatal...
A reduced speed limit will be implemented by Kerry County Council at the scene of a fatal road traffic accident.Last month, the local authority...
Pat Morris, Rockfield, Tralee Road, Killarney & late of Glenvickee, Glencar.
Irexit party offers explanation to announcement of fake candidate in Killarney
The Irexit party has offered an explanation to the announcement of a fake candidate in Killarney.Earlier this week, a candidate named Mairead Donovan announced...
Evening Sports Update
RACINGThe Willie Mullins-trained Al Boum Photo has won the Cheltenham Gold Cup.Paul Townend rode the 12-to-1 shot to victory 2-and-a-half lengths ahead...
Betty Hennessy née Kerins, Kerin Park, Tralee
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Sunday from 3pm to 5pm. Funeral arriving to St. John's Church on Monday for Requiem Mass...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RACINGTeam Ireland have their nose in front heading into the final day of the 2019 Cheltenham Festival.Irish raiders have won 11 races over...
Kerry’s SSE Airtricity U13 League Game Called Off
Kerry’s SSE Airtricity U13 League game this weekend is off.They were to host Athlone on Monday but that’s been postponed due to a bereavement...