Pat Morris, Rockfield, Tralee Road, Killarney & late of Glenvickee, Glencar.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Saturday (March 16th) from 5pm to 6.30pm.  Requiem mass will take place on Monday in St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Killarney Burial Ground, Knockeenduve, Killarney.

