Pat Kenny, Mill Road, Killarney and late of Muckross, Killarney.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place Killarney on Tuesday evening from 4.30pm – 6.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired, to Rockmount Day Care Centre, Kilgarvan.
Latest News
Love Island Novices Give Their Verdict – June 17th, 2019
Jackie Murphy kindly (or should that be bravely? 😉) agreed to watch the reality TV show for us and give her verdict; Tom Randles...
Tralee Gardaí investigating planned and substantial burglary
Gardaí in Tralee are investigating a "planned and substantial" burglary in the town.The incident took place in the Monavalley Industrial Estate between 7pm on...
Michael Cahill says he received apology but Fianna Fáil deny this
Cllr Michael Cahill says he has received an apology from Fianna Fáil, but this is being denied by the party.The Kenmare Municipal District councillor...
Our Aspirations for Tralee, Killarney, Castleisland and Corca Dhuibhne – June 17th, 2019
Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane is the new Mayor of Tralee Municipal District; Kerry Independent Alliance councillor Michael Gleeson is Cathaoirleach of Killarney MD...
Kerry Co-op AGM Vote Looms – June 17th, 2019
Two days from now, on June 19th, Kerry Co-op is to hold its AGM whereby members with voting rights are due to vote on...
Latest Sports
Kerry Manager Not Reading Much Into Last Year’s Victory Over Cork
Kerry manager Peter Keane says he wouldn’t read much into last year’s victory over Cork when it comes to Saturday’s Munster Senior Football Championship...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERChelsea are yet to make a formal approach for Derby County manager Frank Lampard.The 40-year old is believed to be Chelsea's preferred...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Tuesday 18th June Dominos Pizza Reserve Cup 1/4 Final (extra time & pens if needed) 7:30 Castlemaine Utd v Classic FC ...