Pat Joe Keane, 7 St. Patrick’s Terrace, Tarbert and late of Lenamore

Reposing at Lyon’s funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Monday evening from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey Cemetery, Ballylongford. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, Listowel Community Hospital, or care of Lyons Funeral Home.
Latest News
Dromid Take Honours In South Kerry Senior Football Championship Final Replay
Dromid Pearses are the Walsh’s SuperValu South Kerry Senior football champions.The Championship Final replay saw them defeat St.Mary’s 1-13 to 2-8 after extra time.A...
Team Tom McCarthy’s St Mary’s Castleisland Exit National Cup
Team Tom McCarthy's St Mary's Castleisland have been beaten 60-49 by Portlaoise Panthers in the the Hula Hoops Women's Division One Cup, at Parochial...
Na Gaeil Into AIB All-Ireland Junior Club Football Championship Final
Na Gaeil are through to the AIB All-Ireland Junior Club Football Championship Final.In the last four they defeated Kilmaine of Mayo in Cusack Park,...
Templenoe Beaten In AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Championship Semi-Final
Templenoe have lost their AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Championship semi-final.They went down to deserved winners Oughterard from Galway in Kilmallock, Limerick by...
Donal Shine, Flatts, Ballymackeera, Cork (late Manager AIB Millstreet)
Reposing in St. Gobnait's Church, Ballyvourney on Sunday from 4:00 pm with Rosary at 7:00 pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at...
Latest Sports
Dromid Take Honours In South Kerry Senior Football Championship Final Replay
Dromid Pearses are the Walsh’s SuperValu South Kerry Senior football champions.The Championship Final replay saw them defeat St.Mary’s 1-13 to 2-8 after extra time.A...
Team Tom McCarthy’s St Mary’s Castleisland Exit National Cup
Team Tom McCarthy's St Mary's Castleisland have been beaten 60-49 by Portlaoise Panthers in the the Hula Hoops Women's Division One Cup, at Parochial...
Na Gaeil Into AIB All-Ireland Junior Club Football Championship Final
Na Gaeil are through to the AIB All-Ireland Junior Club Football Championship Final.In the last four they defeated Kilmaine of Mayo in Cusack Park,...