Pat Joe Horgan, Coventry and Gortinare, Lixnaw

Requiem Mass for Pat Joe Horgan will take place on Tuesday 14th July, at Christ The King Church, Coventry At 10.30 a.m. Burial afterwards in Canley Garden Cemetery, Coventry.

Memorial Mass for Pat Joe Horgan will take place in St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw,

on Monday 20th July at 7.30 pm.

Enquiries to Buckley/Finucane Funeral Directors, Lixnaw.

