Passion for Mission – St. John’s Pastoral Centre Tralee Oct 18th

Passion for Mission – Sr. Orla Treacy, the Hugh o Flaherty Award recipient and Fr. Niall Geaney explore mission this Thursday 18th October at 8pm in St. John’s Pastoral Centre, Tralee. All welcome. Details www.dioceseofkerry.ie
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
The funeral mass of Emma Mhic Mhathuna will take place in Dublin later today
The funeral mass of Emma Mhic Mhathuna will take place in Dublin later today.It's the second to be held for the 37-year-old, following yesterday’s...
14 members of IT Tralee’s Academic Council resign citing failures to safeguard academic standards...
14 members of the Institute of Technology Tralee’s Academic Council have resigned citing concerns over academic standards.The 34 person council is made up of...
Hip and knee surgeries to recommence at University Hospital Kerry
Hip and knee surgeries are to start again in University Hospital Kerry next week.General manager Fearghal Grimes said the development follows extensive consultations and...
Senator Calls for a No Vote in Blasphemy Referendum – October 9th, 2018
Senator Ronan Mullen outlined why he believes we should vote no to changing our constitution. Voters are being asked on October 26th if they...