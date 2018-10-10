Passion for Mission – St. John’s Pastoral Centre Tralee Oct 18th

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Passion for Mission – Sr. Orla Treacy, the Hugh o Flaherty Award recipient and Fr. Niall Geaney explore mission this Thursday 18th October at 8pm in St. John’s Pastoral Centre, Tralee. All welcome. Details www.dioceseofkerry.ie

