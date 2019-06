Passenger numbers through Kerry Airport during the first three months of the year increased by almost 5% compared to the same period in 2018.

68,606 people travelled through the Farranfore hub in the first quarter of 2019.

The routes to Dublin and London’s Luton and Stansted Airports carried a combined 54,000 passengers.





London-Luton was the top performing route from Kerry.

The most significant increase on a single route was between Kerry and Berlin, which was up 17%.