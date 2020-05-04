Passenger numbers up 66,000 at Kerry Airport since 2015

Passenger numbers at Kerry Airport have increased by over 66,000 since 2015.

That’s according to aviation data released by the Central Statistics Office.

In 2019, 369,836 passengers used Kerry Airport; that’s up from just over 303,000 in 2015.

Passenger numbers at Farranfore increased by 1.2% compared to 2018.

In 2019, there were 3,492 flights in total.

The busiest month last year was July when 40,680 people used the airport; January was the quietest month with 20,829 passengers.

The most popular route is London Luton used by 110,428 people, followed by London Stansted with 82,284.

58,021 people used the Dublin route, almost 50,798 went on the Frankfurt Hahn service and 33,577 passengers availed of the Berlin flight.

No air freight was recorded coming through the airport.