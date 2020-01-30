Broadcaster and motoring correspondent Shane O’Donoghue spoke to Jerry about the development. Earlier this week the vast majority of car tests in Northern Ireland (MoT tests) were suspended indefinitely after signs of cracking were found in vehicle lifts.
Applus+ which operates the NCT (National Car Test) here says the lifts used in the Republic are a similar make and model.
Parts of NCT Suspended over Safety Concerns – January 30th, 2020
