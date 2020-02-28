Parts of Killarney National Park to be closed for deer cull

Parts of Killarney National Park will close for two days in the coming weeks to facilitate a limited deer cull.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service says parts of the park will be closed to the public on Wednesday March 4th and Wednesday March 11th.

The NPWS is carrying out a limited day-time cull of deer in the vicinity of Knockreer and the park will be closed on the selected days from 6.30am to 11.30am.

Knockreer Demesne, Knockreer, Reen, Prospect, Ballydowney and Belleview will be closed to all public access for safety reasons.