Partners not allowed attend routine 20-22 week maternity scans at UHK from Monday

Partners of pregnant women won’t be allowed attend routine 20-22 week scans at University Hospital Kerry from Monday (January 11th).

This decision was made due to the surge in COVID-19 infections and the return to Level 5 restrictions.

This policy will be across all South/South West Hospitals.

The South/South West Hospital Group has maternity wards and units in University Hospital Kerry, Cork University Maternity Hospital, University Hospital Waterford and South Tipperary General Hospital.

The hospital group says it fully understands how challenging visiting restrictions at the four maternity hospitals have been.

However, it says in light of the move to Level 5 restrictions and the increased rate of transmission within the community there is a need to minimise footfall to its maternity units, to limit the risk of the virus spreading; the group says the safety of women, their babies and maternity staff is central to the provision of its maternity services which must be continuously available when required.

Partners will still be able to attend UHK, all the three other maternity units, when the mother is in established labour, for the birth and for delivery by caesarean section.

The South/South West Hospital Group says in cases regarding pregnancy loss, stillbirth and unexpected complications, visiting restrictions have been adapted.

All patients who receive a pregnancy loss diagnosis are to be offered the opportunity for her partner to attend at that time. Her partner can also attend all subsequent visits.