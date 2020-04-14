Part-time Kerry workers waiting three weeks for COVID-19 Unemployment Payment

A Kerry County Councillor says some part-time workers have been waiting three weeks for the COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley says he has received numerous calls from people who have not yet received any payment.

He says the issue is particularly impacting people working part-time, who are receiving Jobseekers’ Benefit for the days they aren’t working.

Cllr Foley says people who were working, but lost their job on or before March 13th, are entitled to this payment.

He is urging anyone in this situation to re-apply again online: