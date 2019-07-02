Part of Ring of Kerry road to reopen following repairs

Part of the Ring of Kerry road that was closed for works is to reopen this evening.

The N71 road between Torc Waterfall and the carpark at Dinis Cottage has been closed for remedial works at Dinis since June 24th.

The works, which involved emergency repairs to a section of the retaining wall and road, have now been completed three days ahead of schedule.

The road will reopen to traffic from 7 o’clock this evening.

Kerry County Council has acknowledged the inconvenience caused to local businesses and the efficiency of the contractor, Cumnor Construction Ltd, in completing the works early.