Could Part of a Flood Relief Plan for Kenmare Exacerbate the Problem? – February 17th, 2021

Yesterday Fianna Fáil senator Mark Daly issued a tweet welcoming the news of some €40,000 in funding to clear vegetation along river banks in Kenmare. This is part of the process to progress the area’s flood relief scheme. However, the senator was criticised on Twitter which stated that clearing vegetation along river banks is bad for flood management and biodiversity. Jerry gets the views of Kenmare councillor Dan McCarthy and Pádraic Fogarty of the Irish Wildlife Trust.