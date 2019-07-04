Parking arrangements put in place this evening ahead of Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle

Parking arrangements will be put in place this evening ahead of the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle.

6,000 cyclists will depart Killarney on Saturday morning and travel 175km along the Ring of Kerry, before arriving back into the town throughout the day.

In terms of parking, the lower side of the New Street Car Park will close from midnight tonight, while alternative parking is available in the field on the northern side of St Mary’s Cathedral.

There’s separate parking for cyclists on Saturday morning in the Daffodil Field on the Tralee Road.

PRO Cathal Walshe says the charity has raised almost €16 million for 160 charity organisations through the annual support of cyclists and volunteers.

He says they’ve a fundraising target in mind.