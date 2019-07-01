Parishioners in Kilcummin to boycott church collection in protest at loss of priest

A group of parishioners in Kilcummin are to stop paying into mass collections in protest at the loss of their resident parish priest.

Last week, it was confirmed that Castlemaine and Kilcummin will no longer have a parish priest from the 17th of July.

The Bishop of Kerry, Ray Browne said pastoral areas will be tackled by smaller groups of priests with more responsibilities.

Local parishioner, Pat Sullivan, said Kilcummin is the second largest parish in the county with three schools and two nursing homes.

He said a public meeting will be held in Kilcummin tomorow night and he said many locals have decided to boycott mass collections as a protest.