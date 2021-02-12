Parishes in Diocese of Kerry see income drop by up to 50%

Parishes in the Diocese of Kerry have seen their income drop by up to 50%.

The diocese says COVID-19 has impacted hugely on parish life, not just with the reduced number of services, but also through a loss of income.

The Diocese of Kerry says there were 25 Sunday masses during 2020 where no congregations were allowed, while numbers were restricted at many more.

In the diocese, where tourism is such a vital part of the economy, the fall in visitors has also affected parish incomes.

The Diocese of Kerry says parishes have generally experienced a drop in income of between 35-50%, partly due to the reduction in income from fundraising events, weddings and baptisms.

However, expenditure on staff wages, heating and printing has reduced.

The move to on-line donations has been a benefit, giving parishioners the option of supporting the parish from their own homes.

However, despite the difficulties, it says parishioners have been very generous in supporting their parish and people have risen to the challenge of COVID-19 protocols by showing their faith in different ways.

This was in response to a story in today’s Irish Examiner, who reported that some priests and lay people in the diocese were availing of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme and the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.