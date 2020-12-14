Parishes in Catholic Diocese of Kerry appealing for ushers during Christmas masses

Parishes in the Catholic Diocese of Kerry are appealing for ushers to assist in the organisation of Christmas services in a safe way.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the number of people attending masses is limited and some parishes have implemented a booking system.

Shane O’Donoghue, who is part of the team behind the Diocese of Kerry’s guidelines regarding services, says between one-third and one-half of the usual congregations can attend Christmas masses, due to social distancing requirements.

He says there have been hour-long queues for the ticket distribution in Listowel due to demand.

Mr O’Donoghue adds ushers can help to keep mass goers safe.