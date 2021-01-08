Parents’ group concerned about lack of consultation ahead of schools reopening

The Catholic Secondary Schools Parents’ Association is raising concerns about a lack of consultation with parents’ groups in advance about the reopening of schools.

The CSSPA’s spokesperson, Don Myers from Castlemaine, says they are seeking immediate clarity about the Leaving Cert oral exams.

The group says cancelling them would decrease anxiety for students and allow them to concentrate on their Leaving Cert exams this summer.

It also wants to know how students will be helped with remote learning and with practical subjects.

Finally, the group is also seeking clarity about this year’s Junior Cert.