Parents appeal for action along busy Castleisland street to prevent serious accident

Parents are appealing for action to be taken along a busy Castleisland street before a serious accident occurs.

A deputation representing parents of school-going children and the elderly addressed the recent Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting.

They outlined their concerns relating to traffic congestion and parking issues at College Road and Upper Main Street, Castleisland.

Tom Hickey, a member of the Parents’ Association in a local school, spoke on behalf of the deputation, which was brought by Fine Gael councillor Bobby O’Connell.

College Road houses three schools, two primary and one secondary, and Mr Hickey outlined that once a nursing home is competed further up the same road the current issues will only worsen.

He says as parents they are very concerned, adding they want something done now before there is a fatality or someone is badly injured.

The lack of a footpath and sufficient parking facilities resulting in dangerous double parking, and the lack of a fulltime traffic warden to police these issues are among their main concerns.

Cllr Bobby O’Connell stated it was chaotic on school-going mornings, outlining that some motorists behave in a cavalier fashion.

Kerry County Council committed to looking at the issues raised by the deputation, and stated a parking review of the town would also be carried out.