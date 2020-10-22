Parent says Tarbert Comprehensive principal showed leadership in closing the school

A parent of a student at Tarbert Comprehensive says the principal did the right thing when he closed the school due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Tarbert Comprehensive principal, Richard Prendiville, issued a letter to parents on Monday stating the school was closing immediately until November 2nd, in an effort to protect students, staff and the community.

Seven students are confirmed to have COVID-19 and 45 more have been identified as close contacts; there were also concerns that some people had not informed the school that members of their family had the virus.

The Department of Education intervened and instructed the school to reopen on Wednesday morning.

Brian Finucane, whose son attends Tarbert Comprehensive, says the principal displayed real leadership: