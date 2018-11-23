Parasite-type creatures that inspired Alien wash up on Kerry coast

The coast off Kerry has been welcoming the arrival of hundreds of parasite-type creatures that inspired the classic science fiction film, Alien.

The creatures called phronima attack members of the salp family which includes jellyfish.

They devour jellyfish and other salp from the inside out and then occupy the remaining barrel structures left of their victims.





Phronima are usually found in deeper waters but of late, are washing up off the coast.

The director of Alien, Ridley Scott, was inspired by their appearance.

Gerard O’Donoghue is a marine biologist with Dingle Oceanworld.