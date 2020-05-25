Pandemic Unemployment Payment Could Lead to Tax Bill – May 25th, 2020

Marian Harkin Independent TD for Sligo–Leitrim tells Jerry about why she is calling for an awareness campaign to be launched surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic unemployment payment which she says could leave people facing a large tax bill at the end of the year.
