Pandemic severely impacts on KCC housing maintenance programme

COVID-19 restrictions severely impacted on the amount of repairs carried out on Kerry County Council housing stock.

The 2020 Housing Maintenance programme was disrupted during two periods last year due to the pandemic.

Maintenance works planned by Kerry County Council were disrupted from late March to mid-August and in October and November, due to the pandemic.

That means there was a total period of over six months where routine maintenance works couldn’t be undertaken; this has led to a large backlog.

From the 1st April to 30th September, a total of 1604 repair requests were received of which 1,044 (65% approx.) were completed.

The council says many repair requests relate to matters which are the responsibility of the tenant.

Under Level 5 restrictions, all routine and non-emergency maintenance is suspended; the council says it is obliged to take all practical steps to protect staff from COVID-19 and ensure its actions don’t contribute to the spread of the virus.