Pandemic had some positive effects on Kerry rental market

The pandemic has had some positive effects on the Kerry rental market, according to a leading auctioneer.

Paul Stephenson of Sherry Fitzgerald Stephenson Crean says the government brought in a number of measures since the onset of COVID-19, which helped to lessen the effect of the pandemic on the rental market.

He says the pandemic had a negative effect in larger towns and cities outside of Kerry, including in Dublin, where rents are among the highest in the country.

However, Paul Stepheson says a recent trend could benefit the Kerry rental market.