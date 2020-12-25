Pandemic means no traditional Christmas Day swims

Due to public health guidelines, the traditional Christmas Day swims around the county won’t be taking place this year.

However, some individuals are organising their events, including virtual options.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted on the fundraising of many charities and voluntary organisations, including the RNLI Lifeboats and coast guard units.

Jackie Murphy from Fenit RNLI says it is disappointing not to have the traditional Christmas Day swims.

However, she says all donations made will be used in their lifesaving work: