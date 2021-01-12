Pandemic hits KCC social housing building programme

240 local authority houses are currently under construction in Kerry.

The houses are across ten estates throughout the county as well as four single rural houses.

Kerry County Council says the pandemic had a significant impact on its social housing delivery programme as construction was suspended for a time.

Projects due by the end of 2020 have been delayed into the new year.

Thirty houses being built by Kerry County Council, including 28 in Balloonagh Tralee and two single rural dwellings in Glenbeigh, were due for completion in 2020.

Eight two-bed apartments in Listowel were also due for delivery.

Seven social housing units were given to Kerry County Council in 2020 by developers as part of planning obligations in Barraduff, Dingle and Killarney.

Subject to the pandemic, the council plans to deliver 119 housing units by the end of 2021 in Ardfert, Rathmore, Ballybunion, Lixnaw, Kenmare, Tralee, Killarney, Beaufort and Caragh Lake.

A further 105 units will be completed by approved housing bodies by the end of 2021.