Pandemic hasn’t affected Kerry/Dublin PSO route payments

The Department of Transport says the pandemic has not affected payments in relation to the Kerry/Dublin PSO route.

The Public Service Obligation (PSO) programme provides financial support to Stobart Air to operate services on the Kerry/Dublin and Donegal/Dublin routes.

PSO air services are provided under a four-year contract between the Department of Transport and Stobart Air.

The contract, which commenced on February 1st, 2018, provides for a twice-daily return service on two routes: Kerry/Dublin and Donegal/Dublin.

The total value of this contract is €29,121,562, giving an average annual cost for both routes of over €7.2 million.

The department says Stobart Air is paid for these services on a monthly in arrears basis.

It adds that payments have continued in line with the contract.