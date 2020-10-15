Pamela Scott to close Tralee store

Pamela Scott is to close half of its stores including in Tralee with the loss of 104 jobs.

The clothing chain is shutting 12 shops across the country in a bid to secure the company’s future.

The shops being closed are Grafton Street, Frascati Centre, Swords and Blanchardstown in Dublin and Cork City, Limerick Crescent, Tralee, Carlow, Sligo, Dundalk, Gorey and Nenagh.

Gift vouchers, credit notes, loyalty cards and deposits will be unaffected by the closures regardless of where the vouchers were purchased.