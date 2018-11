The Palestinian Ambassador is visiting Kerry today.

Ahmad Abdelrazek will visit the Kerry ETB Training Centre in Monavalley at 2pm this afternoon.

The visit was organised by Jim Finucane, chairperson of the Kerry ETB board, to establish links with the Palestinian area.





It is hoped the Tralee-based centre can provide expertise to the Palestinian centre and students from overseas can also be trained in Tralee and bring their skills back home.