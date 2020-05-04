Padre Pio Devotions will be live streamed from Castleisland Parish Church on Tuesday May 5th at 7.30pm. Witness will be a recording of Fr. Pat Moore’s final witness which he gave in Lixnaw in January 2017. The theme is ‘Dignity in the Face of Adversity’
