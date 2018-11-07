Padraig ‘Pat’ Cronin, Countess Grove, Killarney and formerly of Lyre, Gneeveguilla

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Thursday form 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass on Friday morning at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.

