Pádraig Ó Siochrú, Burnham, Dingle.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle tomorrow Friday (Aug 2nd) from 6pm to 8.30pm. Remains to arrive at St. Mary’s Church Dingle at 10.20am on Saturday morning for Requiem mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Ráhín í hÚaig Cemetery, Burnham. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to West Kerry Community Hospital.