Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle tomorrow Friday (Aug 2nd) from 6pm to 8.30pm. Remains to arrive at St. Mary’s Church Dingle at 10.20am on Saturday morning for Requiem mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Ráhín í hÚaig Cemetery, Burnham. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to West Kerry Community Hospital.
Latest News
Pádraig Ó Siochrú, Burnham, Dingle.
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle tomorrow Friday (Aug 2nd) from 6pm to 8.30pm. Remains to arrive at St. Mary's Church Dingle at 10.20am...
Mollie Mulvihill née Broderick, Dunferris, Lisselton.
Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Ballybunion tomorrow Friday (Aug 2nd) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue. Requiem mass...
SIPTU welcomes Supreme Court judgement in Kerry SNA equality case
SIPTU is welcoming a Supreme Court judgement in a case taken by a special needs’ assistant (SNA) from Kerry.Marie Daly, who is a member...
Radio Kerry further increases listenership
Listenership to Radio Kerry has increased once again.The latest JNLR radio listenership figures show that Radio Kerry now has a market share of 49.6%.This...
Kerry communities urged to support Palliative Care Week
Kerry communities are being urged to take part in Palliative Care Week.The week aims to raise awareness of how palliative care can make a...
Latest Sports
Kerry Athlete Competing in Turin, Italy Today
There is a Kerry Athlete competing in Turin, Italy today.Pat Murphy from Castleisland is taking part in the European Master Games today.He...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERShamrock Rovers hold the advantage heading into the second leg of their Europa League second qualifying round tie.They're in Cyprus to take on Apollon...
Kerry Senior Team To Play Meath Will Be Announced Tonight On Radio Kerry
The Kerry Senior football team to take on Meath this weekend will be announced this evening after news at 8pm.The Kingdom travel to Navan...