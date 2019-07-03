Padraig Madden, Kilgarvan, Ballylongford

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Ballylongford, tomorrow Thursday from 6:00pm. followed by removal at 8:00pm to St. Theresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Ballybunion.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR