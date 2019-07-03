Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Ballylongford, tomorrow Thursday from 6:00pm. followed by removal at 8:00pm to St. Theresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Ballybunion.
We are Lost and Angry without our Priest – July 3rd, 2019
Jerry went to the public meeting in Kilcummin last night. Hundreds gathered to express their disappointment over the news that they are to lose...
Padraig Madden, Kilgarvan, Ballylongford
Camogie players fall ill after match – July 3rd, 2019
Up to 60 people, including 12 Kerry Camogie players are ill after drinking water at Limerick GAA club. Chair of Kerry Camogie, Ger McCarthy...
Outdoor workers need to protect their skin – July 3rd, 2019
More than one skin cancer deaths a week occur in the construction & farming sectors. Donal Buggy, Head of services and advocacy with the...
Wednesday Local Soccer Fixtures and Results
Jimmy Falvey Memorial Youth Cup Semi-Finals (extra time & pens if needed) 7-30 Tralee Dynamos v Killarney Celtic Venue Mounthawk Park...
St. Brendan’s Hurler Says Team Have Injury Concerns Ahead Of Weekend’s Championship Opener
St. Brendan’s hurler Rory Horgan says his side are struggling with some injury doubts ahead of Saturday’s 2019 Garvey’s Super Valu Kerry Co. Senior...
SOCCERManchester United have made an improved contract offer to their goalkeeper David De Gea.The Spanish international's current deal expires next summer and...