GOLF

Padraig Harrington is the leader on day one of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

He’s 7-under par and two shot’s ahead of the field.

Shane Lowry and Cormac Sharvin both ended the day on 4-under.

Robin Dawson is currently 3-under.

Seamus Power, Brian Casey and Paul McBride all ended the day level.

Graeme McDowell shot a disappointing 2-over par opening round of 72.

But the Portrush man doesn’t feel he’s out of contention just yet.

Shane Lowry is very happy after his -4 par round