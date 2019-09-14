Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greeneville, Listowel on Sunday (Sept.15th), from 6.30pm – 8.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel for Requiem Mass on Monday (Sept.16th ) at 3pm., followed by burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation or c/o of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel. House private on Sunday night.
Pádraic Kelly, Bridge Road and formerly of Coolnaleen, Listowel.
Kerry Resume All-Ireland Final Glory Bid
Kerry will this evening replay their All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final, in search of a first Sam Maguire since 2014.Opponents Dublin are going for...
Kerry Basketball Side Reveal New Signings
Team Tom McCarthy’s St. Mary’s Castleisland have signed Emma Sherwood and Loretta Maher ahead of the upcoming Ladies National League season.Maher of St....
Airtricity League Continues Today For Kerry
Kerry are away today in the SSE Airtricity U19 League.They kick off at Cabinteely at 2. JK Sports 12's Division 1 Ballyhar 4-1 Ballyheigue Park B 2-7...
Listowel Races Concludes Today
Listowel’s Harvest Festival concludes this afternoon.The first of 8 is at 1.45.The feature today is at 3:25, the M.J. Carroll ARRO Handicap Hurdle over...
