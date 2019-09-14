Pádraic Kelly, Bridge Road and formerly of Coolnaleen, Listowel.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greeneville, Listowel on Sunday (Sept.15th), from 6.30pm – 8.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel for Requiem Mass on Monday (Sept.16th ) at 3pm., followed by burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation or c/o of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel. House private on Sunday night.