Paddy Walsh, Caherlevoy, Mountcollins.

A private family funeral will take place for immediate family, for those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour, the funeral cortége will depart Paddy’s home on Thursday at 10am., and travel via the high road en route to the Church of The Assumption Mountcollins to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am., which will be live-streamed on the Templeglantine, Tournafulla & Mountcollins Parishes, Facebook page.

Requiem Mass will also be broadcast on Channel 105.1fm in the Mountcollins Village area. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation. House Private please.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****