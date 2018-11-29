Paddy Sugrue Cloonavinden, Castlerea, Co Roscommon and late of Tylough, Killduff, Tralee and Caherlaheen Co Kerry.

Reposing at McDonagh’s Funeral Home Castlerea Co. Roscommon on Friday evening from 5 o’clock until 8 o’clock. Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church Castlerea on Saturday morning for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock with burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery Castlerea. Family flowers only donations if desired to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice c/o McDonagh Funeral Directors Castlerea.