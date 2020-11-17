Paddy Reardon, Middle Tennis, Valentia Island.

Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday in the Church of SS. Derarca & Teresa, Chapeltown at 11am. Burial afterwards in Cill Mhór Cemetery. Enquiries to Lynch’s Funeral Directors, Valentia.

