Paddy O’Mahony, Meenagloherane, Cullen, Co. Cork.

Paddys’ funeral will be undertaken in accordance with current Government & HSE Guidelines. Requiem mass will take place on Tuesday 29th December at 1:30pm in Christ the King Church, Knocknagree, followed by burial in Cullen Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed live by following this link https://www.ipcamlive.com/5f4127a47386c

Family flowers only, donations if desired can be made directly to the Medical Assessment Unit at Mallow General Hospital.

Those wishing to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions are unable to do so, may leave a message of sympathy in the condolence section below

The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Family information:-

Peacefully at his residence and surrounded by his loving family, PADDY, having recently celebrated his 101st birthday. Predeceased by his wife Mary (nee Moynihan) and son Johnny. Dear father of sons Tade and Noel, daughters Bridie (Guerin) and Siobhan (Kelliher), daughters in law Anne and Kathleen, sons in law Gene & John. Cherished by his ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Much loved brother to Han, and the late Mary, Johnny and Donal. Sadly missed by his brother in law and sister in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Ar dheis De go raibh a h-anam dilis.

