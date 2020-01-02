Paddy O’Connor, Oakpark Demesne, Tralee and formerly of Barrack Street, Castleisland.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee this evening (Thurs Jan 2nd) from 3pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am. Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.