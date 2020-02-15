Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Monday evening from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Removal at 6:30 pm to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 10:30 am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery.
Latest News
Paddy O’ Sullivan, Old Woodlawn Road, Killarney
Reposing at O' Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Monday evening from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Removal at 6:30 pm to St....
Kerry Win Again In Allianz Hurling League
It's 3 out of 3 for Kerry this season in the Allianz Hurling League.They've maintained their 100% record in Div 2A with a 13...
Graffiti expressing support for man charged with Lyra McKee’s murder painted on Fenit walls
Graffiti expressing support for the man charged with the murder of Lyra McKee has been painted onto walls in Fenit.52-year-old Paul McIntyre was charged...
Lunchtime update on weather and transport in Kerry
Met Éireann has issued a status orange wind warning for two counties in the South-East as Storm Dennis moves across Ireland.The orange alert is...
Kathleen O’ Flaherty (née Clifford), Dromtacker, Tralee.
Reposing on Sunday (Feb 16th), at the Mortuary, University Hospital Kerry, from 2.45pm- 4pm, followed by removal at 4pm to St. Brendan's Church, Tralee. ...
Latest Sports
Kerry Win Again In Allianz Hurling League
It's 3 out of 3 for Kerry this season in the Allianz Hurling League.They've maintained their 100% record in Div 2A with a 13...
Kerry Take Winning Start To Meath Today
Meath provide the opposition today as Kerry look to continue their winning start to the Allianz Hurling League.The Counties clash in Trim at 2...
Early Start Today For Kerry Sides
Keanes Supervalu Killorglin have a home tie tonight in the Men’s Super League.Tip-off is at 7.15 against Abbey Seals Dublin Lions.Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are...