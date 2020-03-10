Paddy Morrissey, Spa Road, Tralee, Co. Kerry.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday from 4.15pm to 6.15pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Thursday at 10 O Clock. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to The Dominican Church, Tralee, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR