Paddy McCarthy, Kilnanare, Firies, Killarney and late of Ardagh, Causeway

reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies on Tuesday evening from 5 to 7.30pm followed by removal to The Church of St. Gertrude, Firies. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Kilnanare New Cemetery. No Flowers please. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society. House private please.

