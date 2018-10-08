Paddy McCarthy, Kilnanare, Firies, Killarney and late of Ardagh, Causeway

reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies on Tuesday evening from 5 to 7.30pm followed by removal to The Church of St. Gertrude, Firies. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Kilnanare New Cemetery. No Flowers please. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society. House private please.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Elderly of North Kerry village living in fear, following spate of break-ins
Elderly residents of a North Kerry village are living in fear, following a spate of break-ins in recent weeks.That's according to the local Community...
Book of condolence opened for the late Emma Mhic Mhathúna
A book of condolence for the late Emma Mhic Mhathúna has been opened by Kerry County Council.Members of the public will be able to...
Kerry Film Festival to be launched tonight
The Kerry Film Festival will be launched in Killarney tonight.The festival will run from October 17th to 21st and will feature a range of...
Medical Card Holders Being Charged for Blood Tests by GPs – October 8th,...
Admin -
Dr Chris Goodey, CEO National Association of General Practitioners spoke to Jerry about the long-running standoff between the HSE and GPs which has led...
Night of Shame in Las Vegas – October 8th, 2018
Admin -
Mass brawls, melees and street violence marred the encounter between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. After defeating McGregor,...
Latest Sports
Kerry Golf News & Results
WATERVILLEResults:Fri/Sat 5th/6th Oct. 2018 Competition: Charlie Chaplin Am-Am Sponsor ...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Friday 12th October 2018 Denny Premier B 7-30 Killarney Celtic B v QPR , Venue Celtic Park . Saturday 13th October...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYMunster head coach Johann van Graan is facing a headache with his selection for scrum-half for Saturday's Champions Cup trip to Exeter.Alby...