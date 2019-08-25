Paddy McCarthy, Deerpark, Killarney.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Monday evening (Aug 26th), from 4.30pm – 6.30pm, followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary’ Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning (Aug.27th), at 10.30am. Cremation afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Cork. No flowers by request. Donations if desired, to University Hospital Kerry.