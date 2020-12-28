Paddy Malone, Knockmoyle, Tralee (Co.Kerry) and formerly of Limerick.

A private family funeral will take place for Paddy with interment on Tuesday (Dec.29th), at 12noon in Annagh Cemetery, Tralee.

Slán abhaile Paddy.

Family Information:-

Beloved husband of Fran and dearest father of Jesse, David, Kate & Zoe. Sadly missed by his loving family, his adored granddaughter Siorsha, brother Kenneth, sister Audrey, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends in the music world.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

